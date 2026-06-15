Named and pictured: Family pay tribute to ‘kind soul’ stabbed to death in park as two teenagers charged with murder
A 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a park in Essex has been named by police, as two teenagers were charged with his murder.
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Essex Police said Radwan Shakur, from Wembley, north-west London, was found with stab wounds at Central Park in Chelmsford.
Officers were called at around 7pm on Friday and Mr Shakur died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders.
The force said an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have been charged with his murder.
Romeo Mfinda, 18, of Widford Chase, Chelmsford and a 17-year-old boy, also from Chelmsford, have also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of a knife in a public place.
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They appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Mfinda spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared before magistrates, was not asked to enter pleas and no application for bail was made.
He was remanded to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.
In a statement released through police, Mr Shakur’s family described him as “a kind soul loved by his family and everyone that knew him”.
“He had a smile that would brighten up a room,” they said.
“He had such hopes and dreams for his future. He was looking forward to going to university and the bright future ahead.
“Our hearts are truly broken. We will miss him.”
Essex Police said three teenagers aged 18, 17 and 14 were initially arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of murder.
Following questioning, the 18-year-old man has since been released on bail, while the 14-year-old boy has been released under investigation, the force said.
Further inquiries over the weekend identified another suspect.
This led officers to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.
Detective Inspector Lydia George, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a shocking incident in a busy public park at a time when many people would have been enjoying the area, and we know it has caused significant concern within the Chelmsford community.
“Our thoughts remain with Radwan’s family, who we continue to support at this incredibly difficult time.
“I would ask that the public and media please respect their ongoing request for privacy as they continue to grieve.
“Since Friday evening, detectives and specialist officers have been working around the clock to establish what happened.
“We have made significant progress through CCTV inquiries, speaking to witnesses and carrying out forensic work, which has led to these charges.
“However, our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact us.
“A dedicated public portal remains open, and any piece of information, no matter how small, could be important.”