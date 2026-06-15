Radwan Shakur, 21, from Wembley, north-west London, who lost his life in a fatal stabbing at Central Park in Chelmsford. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a park in Essex has been named by police, as two teenagers were charged with his murder.

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Essex Police said Radwan Shakur, from Wembley, north-west London, was found with stab wounds at Central Park in Chelmsford. Officers were called at around 7pm on Friday and Mr Shakur died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. The force said an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have been charged with his murder. Romeo Mfinda, 18, of Widford Chase, Chelmsford and a 17-year-old boy, also from Chelmsford, have also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of a knife in a public place. Read more: Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal assault Read more: Footballer Jesse Lingard's grandfather dies while awaiting retrial for child sex offences

A murder investigation has been launched and three arrests made following a fatal assault in Central Park, Chelmsford. . Picture: Essex Police

They appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Mfinda spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared before magistrates, was not asked to enter pleas and no application for bail was made. He was remanded to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday. In a statement released through police, Mr Shakur’s family described him as “a kind soul loved by his family and everyone that knew him”. “He had a smile that would brighten up a room,” they said. “He had such hopes and dreams for his future. He was looking forward to going to university and the bright future ahead. “Our hearts are truly broken. We will miss him.”

Auckland Close, Chelmsford. Picture: Google Maps

Essex Police said three teenagers aged 18, 17 and 14 were initially arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of murder. Following questioning, the 18-year-old man has since been released on bail, while the 14-year-old boy has been released under investigation, the force said. Further inquiries over the weekend identified another suspect. This led officers to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on Sunday afternoon. Detective Inspector Lydia George, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a shocking incident in a busy public park at a time when many people would have been enjoying the area, and we know it has caused significant concern within the Chelmsford community. “Our thoughts remain with Radwan’s family, who we continue to support at this incredibly difficult time.

Essex Police said three teenagers aged 18, 17 and 14 were initially arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy