Police have named a 20-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a skate park in Northampton during an incident which also left a teenage boy in a critical condition.

Mason Miller was killed and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident at a park in Ringway, in the Briar Hill area, on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.45pm following reports two people had been stabbed “during an altercation”.

The force said the teenager remains under treatment in hospital.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Matt Bly, of the East Midlands special operations unit (EMSOU), said: “This remains a murder investigation and our thoughts first and foremost remain with Mason’s family at this difficult time.

“The family understandably are still trying to come to terms with Wednesday’s tragic events and, as such, have asked for complete privacy at this time.

“We are continuing to work across a number of fronts to piece together what happened and to determine who is responsible.

