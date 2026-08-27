No arrests have been made yet following the incident on Thursday afternoon

Sedgemoor Road in Eston. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

A man is receiving treatment after being stabbed at an address two miles away from the fatal A66 car crash.

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Emergency services were called to an address on Sedgemoor Road in Eston, near Middlesbrough, at around midday on Thursday. Cleveland Police said that a 39-year-old was assaulted with a bladed weapon but no arrests have yet been made. The address is some two miles from the crash which claimed the lives of Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, who died following the head-on collision on the A66 in the early hours of Saturday. The police have not ruled out a link between the two incidents. Read more: Two police officers killed in A66 crash died from 'head and neck injuries', inquest hears Read more: Fundraiser for police officers killed in A66 crash hits £1million donations

Police at the scene on he fatal house fire which killed Valentina Foster and Natalie McDonaldm, in Grangetown, close to the A66 crash. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "A 39-year-old man is receiving treatment following an assault involving a bladed weapon in an address on Sedgemoor Road in Eston around midday today (Thursday 27th August). "No arrests have been made at this time, however, enquiries are ongoing into the incident." It comes on the same day that a vehicle crashed into a wall outside a house near Middlesbrough, and also minutes away from the scenes of the crash and a fatal fire which killed a child and her aunt. Valentina Foster, seven, and Natalie McDonald, 34, died in the blaze, in which two men, aged 23 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Ms McDonald’s brother has said she was not associated with gangs.Investigations were continuing into the blaze in Grangetown, near Middlesbrough. Josh Kirton told reporters: "My sister was not involved with anything to do with gangs, or the (crash on the) A66.

Pc Tom Clough, and Pc Matthew Blades, were killed in a wrong-way crash on the A66. Picture: Cleveland Police

"That's what makes this so senseless. People think they can do whatever they like. "There’s some terrible people in the world and now my sister and Valentina have gone." The incidents both follow the A66 crash on Saturday morning when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way collided with their marked armed response vehicle that was going in the right direction. Five passengers in the car - Michael Robert Cahill, Jacob Matusiak, both 23, Theo Rae, 17, Cole Robert Worthy, 16, and Makai Saddington, 18 - all died at the scene. PC Blades, 37, a husband and father-of-two, and PC Clough, 38, were also killed when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way down the A66 near Middlesbrough collided with their marked armed response vehicle that was going in the right direction.

A police cordon at the scene of the fatal A66 crash. Picture: Alamy