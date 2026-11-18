Man accused of terror plots targeting Trump’s Scotland visit and Tesla sites
Abhay Devdas Nayak, 42, was arrested and charged after a disturbance on a flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport last July.
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A man has been accused of planning a terror attack with a knife during US president Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland last summer.
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Abhay Devdas Nayak, 42, has been accused of travelling to Scotland from his home in Luton, Bedfordshire, with the intention of purchasing a knife on his arrival and committing an “act of terrorism” against supporters of the US leader.
Charges state that Nayak also made travel arrangements between May and June 2025 to travel to Turkey with the intention of going onwards to Syria and engaging with the so-called Islamic State terror group (IS).
He is also accused of attending Christian churches and events and joining a congregation in order to gather information, monitor activities, and plan an act of terrorism against worshippers in the UK.
Nayak is further charged with planning to commit an act of terrorism at Tesla showrooms in London.
He was arrested and charged after a disturbance on a flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport last July.
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Charges state that on July 27 2025, he assaulted a member of the cabin crew on a flight between Luton and Glasgow airports.
He is also charged with threatening to bomb the aeroplane and acting in an aggressive manner, such that the pilot had to issue a “mayday” call and cause other passengers to restrain him.
Nayak is further accused of using the internet to gather information about the purchase and creation of explosives and gun ammunition on the internet.
He has been charged with assault, breach of the peace, and three counts of terrorism, including one charge of conduct in preparation of committing acts of terrorism.
One of the terrorism charges spans 19 years, from April 2006 to July 2025, and includes a variety of locations including places in India, Luton, London, Luton Airport, and Glasgow Airport.
At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Lord Arthurson set a six-day trial for March 31 2028.
A further preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 29 2027.
Nayak is currently remanded in custody.