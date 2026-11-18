A man has been accused of planning a terror attack with a knife during US president Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland last summer.

Abhay Devdas Nayak, 42, has been accused of travelling to Scotland from his home in Luton, Bedfordshire, with the intention of purchasing a knife on his arrival and committing an “act of terrorism” against supporters of the US leader.

Charges state that Nayak also made travel arrangements between May and June 2025 to travel to Turkey with the intention of going onwards to Syria and engaging with the so-called Islamic State terror group (IS).

He is also accused of attending Christian churches and events and joining a congregation in order to gather information, monitor activities, and plan an act of terrorism against worshippers in the UK.

Nayak is further charged with planning to commit an act of terrorism at Tesla showrooms in London.

He was arrested and charged after a disturbance on a flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport last July.

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