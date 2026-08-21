Man who threatened to kill Met Police chief and ‘blast heads’ off judges appears in court
The suspect was also accused of sending “a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm, namely blasting off heads of the judiciary"
A man has appeared in court charged with threatening to kill Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and “blast heads” off judges.
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Karim Ben Ali, 38, of Lowfield Road, Ealing, west London, is accused of threatening to kill Sir Mark on June 12 last year.
He was also accused of sending “a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm, namely blasting off heads of the judiciary and lighting up the police and the commissioner” on May 12, the court heard.
Ali is further accused of breaching a restraining order by sending malicious emails to the Met Police and Isleworth Crown Court and making threats to people’s lives between April 28 2024 and June 19 this year.
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Ben Ali appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Friday via videolink from Wandsworth prison.
Wearing a grey prison tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name.
Remanding him in custody after the brief hearing, Mr Justice Richards told Ben Ali: “Your case is now under way in this crown court.
“On October 8 there will be a further hearing, and the progress of this case will be mapped out during this hearing.
“In the meantime you are remanded in custody.”
A provisional trial date was set for February 24.