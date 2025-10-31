Man who threatened to kill Keir Starmer and sent 'menacing' messages to MP jailed
Lee White, 52, sent messages containing racial abuse and threats to kill the PM
A man who threatened to kill the Prime Minister amid 109 “menacing” messages to Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan has been jailed for 23 months.
Cambridgeshire Police said 52-year-old Lee White sent the messages to Dr Allin-Khan, the MP for Tooting in south London, within four days in 2024, between August 29 and September 1.
White was arrested at his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire, on September 4 last year.
The force said the messages contained racial abuse and threats to kill Sir Keir Starmer and Cabinet ministers.
In a police interview White said he sent the emails because an aggravated burglary at a relative’s house “was covered up” and they got out of hand because he was “bored”, police said.
After being released on bail, White sent further messages – between November 24 and 26 2024 – to his probation officer threatening to kill everyone in the probation office with grenades and guns.
He added he would make Parkside police station in Cambridge explode.
White, of Granby Street, Littleport, pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to sending threatening communications, harassment without violence and sending a communication conveying an offensive message, Cambridgeshire Police said.
He was jailed for 23 months at the same court on Tuesday, the force said.
He also pleaded guilty to sending false communication with intent to cause harm and received no separate penalty for this.
Detective Constable James Lewis, who investigated, said: “Lee White’s menacing and threatening messages to the MP and his probation officer were deeply unpleasant and disgraceful so I’m glad he’s been jailed.”