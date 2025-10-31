A man who threatened to kill the Prime Minister amid 109 “menacing” messages to Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan has been jailed for 23 months.

Cambridgeshire Police said 52-year-old Lee White sent the messages to Dr Allin-Khan, the MP for Tooting in south London, within four days in 2024, between August 29 and September 1.

White was arrested at his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire, on September 4 last year.

The force said the messages contained racial abuse and threats to kill Sir Keir Starmer and Cabinet ministers.

In a police interview White said he sent the emails because an aggravated burglary at a relative’s house “was covered up” and they got out of hand because he was “bored”, police said.

After being released on bail, White sent further messages – between November 24 and 26 2024 – to his probation officer threatening to kill everyone in the probation office with grenades and guns.

