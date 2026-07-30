Part of the case relates to an incident when Andrew was out walking his dogs in Wolferton, close to his Marsh Farm property

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Alex Jenkinson was charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A man accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will stand trial in December, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex Jenkinson, 39, faces an allegation that he caused the former Duke of York to “fear unlawful violence” during an incident in Norfolk on May 6. His trial was originally due to take place on Wednesday, but Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring delayed the hearing due to concerns over Jenkinson’s mental health. At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he set the new trial date for December 21. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to be among the witnesses at the trial, giving his evidence by video link. Read more: Princess of Wales named the best-dressed person in Britain for 2026 Read more: Royal Collection income drops by more than £10million amid falling visitor numbers

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to be among the witnesses at the trial, giving his evidence by video link. Picture: Getty

Part of the case relates to an incident when Andrew was out walking his dogs in Wolferton, close to his Marsh Farm property. Jenkinson was detained under the Mental Health Act for around a month in the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident, and he was then given temporary accommodation in a Travelodge. The court heard he underwent a psychiatric assessment on Tuesday, and a report is due to be prepared for early August. At Wednesday’s hearing, the court heard that online searches on Jenkinson’s phone are expected to form part of the evidence at trial. The full details of the searches were not revealed, other than one involving the words “Prince Andrew” and “birthday”, and in written submissions defence barrister Claire Howell said a police officer has prepared a 341-page download of the phone.

Jenkinson is on conditional bail to not go near a number of sites linked to the royal family: Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor and Highgrove. Picture: Alamy