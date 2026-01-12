Craig was found guilty of assaulting the first man to the danger of his life and attempting to murder a second.

Thomas Craig attacking two men after getting into a "minor disagreement" with them on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

By Ella Bennett

A man who tried to murder another passenger by stabbing him with a broken Buckfast bottle in a “wholly murderous” attack on a busy intercity train has been jailed for 12 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Craig, 48, attacked a complete stranger with a bottle on a Glasgow to Dundee service on February 16 last year, pursuing him down the carriage and repeatedly striking him on the head with the bottle, causing it to break, and then the neck. He then turned on the man’s friend who tried to help, stabbing him on the head and in the chest with the bottle. The court heard that the second man suffered a wound near his heart and lost more than two litres of blood following the attack. Craig was found guilty of assaulting the first man to the danger of his life and attempting to murder the second following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in November. Read more: New York prankster jailed after making bomb hoax calls to UK hospitals and venues Read more: More than 500 protesters killed and 10,000 arrested amid unrest in Iran

Thomas Craig, armed with a bottle of Buckfast, left a man fighting for his life after stabbing him with the broken neck of the bottle.



He’s now been convicted of Attempted Murder and Serious Assault, and will be sentenced in January.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/1YAvlh2vNL pic.twitter.com/CodRaY7xaB — British Transport Police (@BTP) December 11, 2025

Lord Arthurson handed him an extended sentence comprising 12 years behind bars and three years of supervision upon release when he returned to the court for sentencing on Monday. CCTV footage released by British Transport Police (BTP) in December showed Craig charging down the carriage and raising his arm to smash the bottle down on one of the victims, before moving to a seat and changing from his blood-stained jumper into a clean hoodie. Lord Arthurson said: “On a busy train you launched an appallingly violent attack on two men who were complete strangers to you. “Members of the public have every right to be able to travel on public transport safely and without fear.”

Thomas Craig had been drinking alcohol for several hours and had also taken cocaine before the attack, the court was told. Picture: British Transport Police