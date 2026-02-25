Man dies and two others rushed to hospital after fire tears through derelict London home
A man has died and another is fighting for his life after a fire ripped through a derelict house in London.
Crews consisting of 40 firefighters rushed to the blaze on Duppas Hill Terrace in Croydon where a two-storey property became engulfed in flames.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man was confirmed dead at the scene and a second was rushed to hospital having suffered life-threatening injuries.
A third man was able to escape the burning house before firefighters arrived before he was also rushed to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The flames were eventually brought under control shortly before 3am on Monday after crews from several stations attended the scene.
The cause of the blaze is now being investigated by the Metropolitan police and the London Fire Brigade.
A spokesperson for the LFB said: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Duppas Hill Terrace in Croydon.
"The fire involved the ground and first floors of a two-storey house.
"Sadly, one man was declared dead at the scene and a second man is in a critical condition in hospital.
"A third man left the premises before the Brigade arrived, he was suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.
"The Brigade was called at 1.30am and crews from Croydon, Wallington, Woodside and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
"The fire was under control by 2.47am. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police Service."