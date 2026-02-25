Duppas Hill Terrace in Croydon. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

A man has died and another is fighting for his life after a fire ripped through a derelict house in London.

Crews consisting of 40 firefighters rushed to the blaze on Duppas Hill Terrace in Croydon where a two-storey property became engulfed in flames. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man was confirmed dead at the scene and a second was rushed to hospital having suffered life-threatening injuries. A third man was able to escape the burning house before firefighters arrived before he was also rushed to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.