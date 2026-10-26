Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are at Carrington discussing under-fire head coach Michael Carrick’s future.

Carrick’s impressive stint saw him rewarded with a two-year deal to stay on as United boss, but just five months later he is facing the sack following Sunday’s 3-0 Old Trafford loss to Bournemouth.

The popular former Red Devils midfielder not only steadied the ship after Ruben Amorim’s rocky reign but helped change course as his January arrival inspired the side’s rise to third in the Premier League.

Read More: Michael Carrick on the brink after Man Utd suffer latest humiliation at hands of Bournemouth

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Talks over the managerial situation followed that defeat and continued after Berrada and Wilcox arrived at the Carrington training complex on Monday morning.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are potential replacements for Carrick, whose side are without a win in eight after being beaten by Bournemouth days on from the 4-1 Champions League loss at Como.

United have won just two of their 12 matches in all competitions this term and their seven-point return from eight matches represents their worst start to a season since 1986.

The side sit just a point above the Premier League dropzone in the 16th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, before heading into the international break with home games against Roma and Aston Villa.

Carrick sidepstepped questions over his future following the Bournemouth defeat but appeared to know the writing was on the wall as he waved to the crowd and patted his chest as he exited the pitch, with fans supportively chanting his name.

The Old Trafford faithful’s anger was instead aimed at the Glazers, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos set-up, including United director of football Wilcox.

Players were booed at the final whistle and then fiercely as they followed Carrick down the tunnel on a day when the manager left skipper Bruno Fernandes on the bench.

The 32-year-old has been a pale imitation of the player who won last season’s PFA and FWA awards, with the frustrated captain questioning the manager’s tactics after the midweek loss at Como.

Carrick claimed it was a “pure football” decision before the match rather than punishment but decided against giving him a minute.

Fernandes was also at Carrington on Monday – a day off for the players – to receive what is understood to be pre-planned treatment.

The skipper’s eye-catching remarks in Italy came a week after Lisandro Martinez was fined and brought in for talks after criticising the club hierarchy in a set of stunning interviews after the loss at Atletico Madrid.