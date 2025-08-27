A man who became an "urban myth" after he was banned from touching people’s muscles has died.

Akinwale Arobieke, from Liverpool, was made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in 2006 – which banned him from touching, feeling or measuring muscles or asking people to do squat exercises in public.

The order came after he was jailed in 2003 on 15 counts of harassment for pursuing young people with requests such as asking to feel their muscles.

When he stood trial in 2009 for breaching that order, the jury was told Mr Arobieke’s reputation had spread across the north west of England, where he was considered by many to be an urban myth.

The order was lifted in 2016 following an appeal.

