A man who used his jet ski to disturb a pod of dolphins swimming in Cornwall has been given a police warning.

The dolphins had been swimming in St Austell Bay in June when the incident took place.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was seen to deliberately approach the dolphins and encourage others to do the same.

It is illegal to intentionally and recklessly disturb dolphins, porpoises, whales and basking sharks under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The man, from Cornwall, has been identified by police and issued with a community protection warning, which outlines a number of conditions he must follow.

These include not to follow or pursue any marine wildlife in any watercraft.

