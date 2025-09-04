Man issued warning after using jet ski to disturb pod of dolphins swimming in Cornwall
A man who used his jet ski to disturb a pod of dolphins swimming in Cornwall has been given a police warning.
Listen to this article
The dolphins had been swimming in St Austell Bay in June when the incident took place.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was seen to deliberately approach the dolphins and encourage others to do the same.
It is illegal to intentionally and recklessly disturb dolphins, porpoises, whales and basking sharks under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
The man, from Cornwall, has been identified by police and issued with a community protection warning, which outlines a number of conditions he must follow.
These include not to follow or pursue any marine wildlife in any watercraft.
Read more: Million-pound yacht sinks off Turkish coast just fifteen minutes into maiden voyage
Read more: Several injured after 'bus crashes into pedestrians' during rush hour outside central London railway station
A breach of the warning could result in further prosecution under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
Police sergeant Martin Easter said: "We’re lucky to have a vast amount of wildlife across the bays in Cornwall. Whilst sightings of these animals is exciting, it’s important we respect their space.
"In this case, the individual had no regard for the dolphins or how his deliberate behaviour could cause a disturbance, even hailing for more people to come over and join him in doing so."
Sgt Easter added: "Our ask is that people enjoy our waters, but to make sure they do so safely and responsibly."
People should try to stay at least 100 metres, or 330 feet, away from marine mammals while in the ocean.
If this is not possible, they should leave as much space as they can, police said.