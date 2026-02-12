Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said he's "sorry some people were offended" by recent comments suggesting immigrants had "colonised" the UK.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Ratcliffe apologised for offending "some people" in the wake of his earlier comments, which saw him suggest the UK had been "colonised by immigrants".

The Manchester United co-owner said in the statement: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe."

He added: "It is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth."

