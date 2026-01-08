The managerless Reds dropped more points after sacking Ruben Amorim this week

Manchester United began life after Ruben Amorim with a 2-2 draw at struggling Burnley as substitute Jaidon Anthony's strike denied Darren Fletcher victory in his first league match as interim boss. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Manchester United began life after Ruben Amorim with a 2-2 draw at struggling Burnley as substitute Jaidon Anthony's strike denied Darren Fletcher victory in his first league match as interim boss.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After a whirlwind few days at Old Trafford which saw Ruben Amorim sacked, the United faithful were hoping for a return to form as they took the short trip to Turf Moor. But their inconsistent form has continued, following Amorim's 1-1 draw with Leeds with another draw against Scott Parker's side. The Clarets' winless run stretches to a 12th match but it is a better result for them than United, whose fans held up a "Jim can't fix this" banner before kick-off Turf Moor - aimed at co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Burnley went ahead 13 minutes in when Ayden Heaven inadvertently turned Bashir Humphreys' cross into his own net but United - having dispensed with Amorim's much-maligned 3-4-3 formation - responded excellently. Read More: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to return to Manchester United as caretaker days after Ruben Amorim sacked Read More: Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge

Benjamin Sesko scored twice in 10 second-half minutes. Picture: Getty

Burnley went ahead 13 minutes in when Ayden Heaven inadvertently turned Bashir Humphreys' cross into his own net but United. Picture: Getty

They saw two shots cleared off the line and Lisandro Martinez have a goal disallowed for a foul before Benjamin Sesko then scored twice in 10 second-half minutes to turn it around. But after Bruno Fernandes struck a post and Heaven missed a glorious chance with a header, Jaidon Anthony levelled for the hosts. United substitute Shea Lacey also struck the crossbar as United had a total of 30 shots, 10 on target, but finished with only a point. "I thought they put in a performance that should win the match," Fletcher said. "I think they've created a lot of chances - 30 shots, goal-line clearances, a disallowed goal I'm not sure what for.

Substitute Jaidon Anthony equalised for the Clarets. Picture: Getty

"So if you look at it in that context in terms of the shots and the domination that we had in the game, we should win the match and I'm pleased with that. There was lots of good things. It wasn't perfect. "I thought we started slow, probably improved as the first half went on. And I actually challenged the players at half-time. I think they had more levels in them and I think they produced that... "There's still lots to work on but I was really pleased with our efforts and how they tried to implement what we'd asked from them with very limited time to prepare." United fans sang the names of both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick - the two leading contenders to take charge for the rest of the season - during the match, but Fletcher confirmed he had been asked to take charge for Sunday's FA Cup match against Brighton.

Fletcher could again be in charge of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Brighton but it remains to be seen as talks continue with leading candidates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. Picture: Getty