The Bees lacked a sting as goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko put Carrick's Red Devils within touching distance of Europe's elite competition

Manchester United moved within touching distance of Champions League qualification as captain Bruno Fernandes edged closer to the Premier League assist record in Monday’s 2-1 victory against Brentford. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Manchester United moved within touching distance of Champions League qualification as captain Bruno Fernandes edged closer to the Premier League assist record in Monday’s 2-1 victory against Brentford.

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Michael Carrick’s Red Devils increased their stranglehold on third with a hard-fought Old Trafford triumph against Keith Andrews’ Bees, giving them an 11-point lead over sixth-placed Brighton with just four matches to play. Fernandes has been integral to United’s rise and impeding return to Europe, with the skipper setting up a 19th goal of the campaign as Benjamin Sesko scored after Casemiro continued his memorable farewell tour with a headed opener. The Portuguese playmaker is now just one shy of the record 20-assist tally in a single season shared by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry. Fernandes’ latest contribution helped settle nerves after unusually wasteful Igor Thiago threatened to level in an entertaining first half that saw United boast the clinical edge lacked by the visitors.

Bruno Fernandes has been integral to United’s rise and impeding return to Europe, with the skipper setting up a 19th goal of the campaign as Benjamin Sesko scored. Picture: Getty

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils increased their stranglehold on third with a hard-fought Old Trafford triumph . Picture: Getty

Brentford pushed as Dango Ouattara hit a post before Mathias Jensen’s long-range sparked a nervy conclusion, but Carrick’s side held out for a win that keeps them on course for Champions League football. United dug deep on a night they had started with the kind of sharpness lacking in the home defeat to Leeds a fortnight ago. Kobbie Mainoo showed incredible balance, footwork and awareness inside the opening minutes to wriggle free and pass to Amad Diallo, whose shot Sepp van den Berg blocked on the line. Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher clawed away a thumping Harry Maguire header from a Fernandes cross, and the United pair soon played a vital role in the opener. The captain’s deep 11th-minute corner was headed back across goal by returning defender Maguire to the back post, where Casemiro showed strength and no little endeavour to nod home. The popular Brazil international is leaving at the end of his contract this summer and kissed the team badge as fans implored him to stay another year. But the mood changed as Brentford upped the ante having fallen behind for the first time since February, with Senne Lammens denying Michael Kayode with a strong hand before Thiago threatened.

Igor Thiago threatened Lammens goal but ultimately finished goalless. Picture: Getty