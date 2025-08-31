Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United in the pregame warmup session. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Matthijs de Ligt says Manchester United’s players “stand behind” Ruben Amorim and deserve more blame than the under-fire head coach for the humiliating loss to Grimsby.

An air of early-season optimism around Old Trafford was extinguished on a calamitous night in Cleethorpes, where they stumbled to a 2-2 draw before losing 12-11 on penalties to the League Two side. Wednesday's Carabao Cup exit plunged United into crisis and put boss Amorim under the microscope heading into Saturday's must-win Premier League clash with promoted Burnley at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were heading for a point and more uncomfortable questions after twice blowing the lead, but Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time spot-kick sealed a much-needed 3-2 victory."I think the only thing that counted today was a win," United defender De Ligt said. "Everybody saw how. We know we could have done that better, but the win was the most important thing."

Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford. Picture: Getty

When the pressure on Amorim was put to De Ligt and the defender was asked if he wanted the boss to stay, he said: “Yeah, of course. I mean, as a player you are responsible for the results.“ They always speak about the manager, obviously, but I think as players we also looked at each other in the eye after Grimsby and said to each other ‘guys, the performance of this week is not acceptable’. “It will be really, I think, bad to say that it’s the manager’s fault or… it’s mostly us, and we know that “So, yeah, obviously we still stand behind him, and he stands behind us, so we keep going like that. I think the result for today makes that feeling even more.” De Ligt was sporting a black eye from Wednesday’s Blundell Park battle, which will leave lasting scars given it is one of United’s most embarrassing results.“ I don’t think there’s much been said because everybody knows how the feeling was,” the Netherlands international said. “I think everybody from outside could also understand what the feeling is if you lose a game like that “So, yeah, it’s not easy. We know that. We were really disappointed, in ourselves especially, so then to win today was I think the only cure that could a little bit help the defeat of Wednesday.”

