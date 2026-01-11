Brighton were eliminated by United in the six previous FA Cup ties between them, but they ended that hoodoo with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford courtesy

Manchester United interim manager Darren Fletcher during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Managerless Manchester United’s hopes of ending a topsy-turvy season with silverware went up in smoke as Danny Welbeck once again scored against his former club and Brighton finally secured a first FA Cup victory against the Red Devils.

A whirlwind week that began with Ruben Amorim’s sacking after 14 underwhelming months ended in disappointment as Darren Fletcher oversaw a third-round exit in what is set to be his final match in interim charge. Brighton were eliminated by United in the six previous FA Cup ties between them, but they ended that hoodoo with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford courtesy of Brajan Gruda’s early effort and Welbeck’s eighth goal against his boyhood club. Albion survived a late surge after Benjamin Sesko’s header, with teenage substitute Shea Lacey sent off for collecting two bookings as the Red Devils failed to reach the fourth round for the first time in 12 years. This is the first time United have fallen at the first hurdle of both domestic competitions since 1981-82 and means they will play just 40 competitive matches this season – their fewest in a campaign in 111 years. Read more: Liverpool’s Conor Bradley out for the season with knee injury requiring surgery Read more: Pressure mounts on Spurs boss Thomas Frank after FA Cup exit as Dane blames Ollie Watkins for late melee

Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate at the final whistle after during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

It means whoever is appointed interim out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick will only have Premier League matters to attend to, but the 17-point gap to leaders Arsenal means the club’s hope of a trophy realistically ended 11 days into 2026. Fletcher was given a warm welcome as he emerged from the tunnel and his side started well on Sunday, with a pair of early Jason Steele saves changing the course of this contest. The back-up goalkeeper denied Diogo Dalot after being put in by Matheus Cunha after just two minutes and later stopped a Bruno Fernandes strike from outside the box, providing the platform for Albion to take a 12th-minute lead. Welbeck was able to clip over a cross that Georginio Rutter met with a header that Lisandro Martinez cleared off the line, with Gruda reacting quickest to lash home.

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has a shot on goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire