Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2. Picture: Quality Sport Images/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Lisandro Martinez has launched an astonishing attack on director of football Jason Wilcox and the Manchester United hierarchy for failing to back under-fire boss Michael Carrick in the summer.

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Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League extended the Red Devils’ winless run to a fifth match in all competitions and heaped further pressure on the head coach. Pablo Barrios scored after 50 seconds at the Metropolitano, where substitute Ademola Lookman ended a spirited United response by finding the net shortly after Leny Yoro was sent off. But this trip to Spain will not be remembered for the on-field action after Martinez’s unprecedented caustic post-match critique at the way the club has been run.

Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2. Picture: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty

“Really poor (performance), really poor,” the fuming Argentina international told Prime Video. “I have to control myself a lot but sometimes it’s a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment. “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, from up, to be more players to compete because many, many teams bring many players as well. “Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.” Asked whether he is saying that United do not possess a Champions League quality squad, Martinez said: “I expect more, honestly. I expect more (investment). “Yeah, 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director. “We have to be honest and also as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

Carrick’s side made a nightmare start and lost Leny Yoro to a red card in the 2-0 defeat in the stadium in which June's Champions League final will be held. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty

Carrick’s side made a nightmare start and lost Leny Yoro to a red card in the 2-0 defeat in the stadium in which June's Champions League final will be held. The feel-good factor that came with the Red Devils’ surprising return to European football’s top table under their former midfielder has been replaced by growing questions over the head coach’s future. United were booed after conceding a stoppage-time leveller at home to struggling Tottenham on Saturday and three days later it was a slow start that proved costly as Pablo Barrios scored after just 50 seconds. Johnny Cardoso saw a goal ruled out for handball and Atleti twice hit the woodwork as Diego Simeone’s side attempted to see off a spirited response from Carrick’s men. Bruno Fernandes crashed an effort off the crossbar as United pushed for a second-half leveller, only to be reduced to 10 men as Yoro was adjudged to have brought down Jonathan David as last man. Substitute Ademola Lookman quickly added a second to end the contest, with this loss increasing the spotlight on Carrick ahead of travelling to rivals Leeds with their lowest points after six league games since 1986. The United boss made five changes from the Spurs draw, with Ayden Heaven deployed at left-back in place of the injured Luke Shaw in a makeshift backline punished within a minute of kick-off. Alex Baena all too easily ran behind dozing Diogo Dalot to meet a clipped ball with patience and made a smart pass over to Barrios, whose driven shot was sent trickling over the line by Heaven. United could have folded but instead made an encouraging response. Bryan Mbeumo saw a shot deflect narrowly wide after some nice footwork and later followed a burst with a strike that tested Jan Oblak.

Substitute Ademola Lookman quickly added a second to end the contest, with this loss increasing the spotlight on Carrick ahead of travelling to rivals Leeds with their lowest points after six league games since 1986. Picture: DeFodi Images/Getty