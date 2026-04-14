Michael Carrick described the second-half dismissal of Lisandro Martinez as “absolutely shocking” after his side’s Champions League push was checked by a 2-1 home defeat to Roses rivals Leeds.

Carrick was furious that referee Paul Tierney was asked to view the pitchside monitor before showing Martinez a red card.

United’s 10 men rallied after the break and pulled one back through Casemiro’s 59th-minute header, but Leeds held on for their first league win at Old Trafford in 45 years.

Noah Okafor struck twice inside the opening 30 minutes to spark wild scenes among Leeds’ travelling fans before Martinez was sent off 11 minutes into the second period after a VAR intervention for tugging on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair.

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United’s interim head coach said: “He goes to grab his shirt and ends up touching his hair and the bobble comes out and you end up getting a red card for it.

“It’s not aggressive, there’s no jolt, there’s no tug, no sudden movement. He kind of touches it and glances through it.

“We’ve got to be careful where the game’s going if we’re giving red cards for that.

“Two arms in the face for their first goal and that’s deemed alright. It’s a shocking decision, an absolutely shocking decision.”

United lost at home for the first time under Carrick after five straight wins and he also felt Okafor’s opening goal should have been disallowed for Calvert-Lewin’s challenge on Leny Yoro in the build-up.

Carrick added: “I have to say, the goal itself, Leny Yoro gets a forearm smash on the back of the head, which is worth looking at again.

“I don’t know how that doesn’t get overturned. What are we getting sending-offs for? It’s a clear forearm smash on the back of his head.”

Leeds climbed six points clear of the relegation zone after their second away win of the season and their first in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The West Yorkshire club have not won in the league at their fiercest rivals since 1981, while it was their first victory against United since their FA Cup win there in 2010.

Boss Daniel Farke could not hide his delight, saying: “I’m of course very proud, I think it’s our first win in the Premier League ever here at Old Trafford and our first win in four decades in the league.

“It feels outstanding. It’s ‘crunch-time’ period, we’re playing a bit under pressure.

“We missed too many of our chances, could have buried the game before. We had to dig in, but no question we deserved to win the game.”

Leeds face Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday when they can climb nine points clear of the bottom three.

The German added: “We’re working a little bit to get rid of this old narrative that ‘Leeds are falling apart again’.

“It feels like under pressure we really deliver. Nothing is achieved yet, I’m not over confident or celebrating.

“We’re proud of the win, but don’t forget where we’re coming from. We have to stay on it. I don’t want to celebrate too much.”