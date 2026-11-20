Footage of Mauricio Pochettino's first training session as Manchester United manager has been posted online after it was filmed by a drone operator.

The 12-minute video, posted on YouTube, was captured at the club's Carrington training ground.

Pochettino and his players can be seen in the footage, with the squad divided into three groups.

The drone operator said the flight was legal and that they held the relevant licences and insurance.

In a post accompanying the video, the operator wrote: "For the people asking about legality. It is unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it.

"The drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn't fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the CAA rules that regulates drone usage."

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