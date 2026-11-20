Man Utd security blunder sees drone film Mauricio Pochettino's first training session and footage posted online
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Footage of Mauricio Pochettino's first training session as Manchester United manager has been posted online after it was filmed by a drone operator.
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The 12-minute video, posted on YouTube, was captured at the club's Carrington training ground.
Pochettino and his players can be seen in the footage, with the squad divided into three groups.
The drone operator said the flight was legal and that they held the relevant licences and insurance.
In a post accompanying the video, the operator wrote: "For the people asking about legality. It is unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it.
"The drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn't fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the CAA rules that regulates drone usage."
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Responding to questions about whether the footage could reveal team news or tactics, the operator said it was filmed half an hour into Pochettino's first session and that media were also present.
Manchester United declined to comment.
Pochettino was appointed United's head coach last week, replacing Michael Carrick, who was sacked with the club in the relegation zone.
The Argentine arrived in Manchester on Wednesday after taking charge of the United States for the final time in a 2-0 win over Haiti.
His first match in charge of United will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.