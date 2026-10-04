A man has died after being pulled from the sea by "five heroic locals" at a popular UK hotspot.

Witnesses report seeing the man dragged out of the water by five people at Durley Chine beach in Bournemouth, Dorset.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "We received a report at 4.13pm on Sunday October 4 of a man requiring medical attention at Bournemouth beach near to the pier.

"Emergency services attended and, very sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family is aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Edward Lees recounted the scene as bystanders launched a desperate attempt to save the unnamed man.

He told the Bournemouth Echo: “It’s really scary… I ran to get the defibrillator. It’s absolutely heart-breaking, I literally had to drag him out the water.”

Mr Lees added: “That is the scariest thing to see. I was just sitting over there minding my own business, and I saw the situation happening just there.

“I phoned the ambulance; they’re busy. Luckily, loads of people phoned. It took a few mins to get through to the ambulance and it took a little bit of time to explain where we are.

“I ran all the way up to get the defibrillator; I’ve never run so fast in my life."