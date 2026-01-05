Leonard Sandiford fell to the ground after being zapped by PC Liam Newman as he attempted to run away from police in Woodford Green, east London

Leonard Sandiford fell to the ground after being zapped by PC Liam Newman (pictured) as he attempted to run away from police in Woodford Green. Picture: PA

By Frankie Elliott

A man who was seriously injured after being Tasered by a Met officer was no threat to police, a court has heard.

Leonard Sandiford fell to the ground after being zapped by PC Liam Newman as he attempted to run away from police in Woodford Green, east London. PC Newman had been with another officer responding to a report of an attempted burglary at a bookmakers at 5am on April 24, 2022, when the chase ensued.

The officer is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of grievous bodily harm. Picture: Getty

The officer, who is is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of grievous bodily harm, Tasered Mr Sandiford as he climbed on to an outbuilding after turning in cul-de-sac. As a result, Mr Sandiford sustained an injury to his spinal cord and is now tetraplegic and requires a wheelchair, the jury was told. Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Irshad Sheikh said: "Mr Sandiford was simply running away. He was not a threat to either of the officers." The prosecution say that PC Newman demonstrated an unreasonable use of force when he fired the Taser in these circumstances making it unlawful. "Pc Newman, as you would expect, had been on training programmes for the deployment and use of Tasers,” Mr Sheikh told jurors. "That training highlighted the risks involved where subjects were running away and the risk of injury being increased as they would be moving at a higher speed. "That risk increased further when a subject was at a height. A person being incapacitated in these circumstances would inevitably lead to the risk of an uncontrolled and unsupported fall. "The risk of injury being caused in these circumstances should have been obvious to Pc Newman."

