A 33-year-old man who died after falling from a hot air balloon last week has been named.

Jesus Lato Garzon, from Watford, was reported to have fallen at about 9.20am on September 19 near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

After a search lasting more than four hours, using drones, officers and dogs, his body was found in a field nearby, Sussex Police said.

The 33-year-old was among 16 passengers and a pilot on the Virgin Balloon Flight from Billingshurst, West Sussex, to Dunsfold, Surrey, and had bought the flight experience, the force said.

An inquest into Mr Garzon’s death will open at West Sussex Coroner’s Court on September 30.

Police said his family have been informed.

