Leonard Farruku was on board the vessel, which was docked at Portland Port, Dorset, on 12 December 2023. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

An Albanian man who died aboard the Bibby Stockholm was "tricked" into leaving his previous accommodation after he was "distraught" and refused to go to the barge, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leonard Farruku was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle on board the accommodation vessel at Portland Port, Dorset, on December 12 2023. An inquest in Bournemouth was told that a post-mortem examination found that the 27-year-old died as a result of compression to the neck and suspension by ligature. His sisters Marsida Keci and Jola Dushku have questioned how their brother, who they said had struggled with his mental health since the death of their parents, was allowed to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm. The inquest has heard that Mr Farruku was previously accommodated at the Esplanade Hotel in Paignton, Devon, and began to show aggressive behaviour in July 2023. Read more: 'Britain isn't the world's foodbank': Farage pledges to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants ‘to save billions’ Read more: Seven men face trial accused of violent disorder outside infamous asylum seeker hotel

The Bibby Stockholm's government contract ended in January. Picture: Alamy

Ashley Rangasamy, community builder for Torbay Community Trust, told the hearing that his role was to provide support for the more than 100 asylum-seekers at the Esplanade as well as those at a second hotel. He said that he had witnessed Mr Farruku being violent in the hotel lobby when he turned over a table and said that he had two modes, saying he was "either fine or very angry". He added that he had suggested to Mr Farruku that he could attend voluntary talking groups and he had been offered formal mental health support, but had declined these. Mr Rangasamy said that a volunteer at the hotel had told him on October 31 that they had become concerned for Mr Farruku after he had been informed he would be transferred to the Bibby Stockholm. He said they had told him that "his mood had changed and he was very adamant he wasn’t going and was very distraught about the idea". Mr Rangasamy said that he met with Mr Farruku and told him he could appeal but he gave no response and added: "He didn’t really say anything, he was angry and sad."

General view from the air of the Bibby Stockholm. Picture: Alamy