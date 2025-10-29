A man who made a “cruel and calculated” bomb hoax call to a synagogue four days after a fatal terror attack in Manchester has been jailed for 10 months.

Prosecutors said Markel Ible, 32, “intended to sow panic and fear” when he called Sinai Synagogue in Roundhay, Leeds, on October 6, claiming to have left a bomb there that was due to go off the following day.

The call, made from an unknown number, came four days after the attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died and three men were injured when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, targeted the place of worship on the holy day of Yom Kippur, driving his car at those gathering before attacking others with a knife and trying to storm the synagogue.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Ible, a UK national, of St Martins Gardens, Leeds, was charged the day after the call was reported to police.

