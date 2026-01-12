A man who recklessly infected a woman with HIV after he stopped his treatment and did not tell her about his diagnosis has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, discovered she was HIV positive in 2021 after a routine screening.

Davis had initially taken his medication after being diagnosed with HIV in 2017, but disengaged completely from his care in 2019, the court heard.

The defendant, of George Street, Kidderminster, did not react to his sentence when he appeared at Hereford Crown Court by video-link from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire for his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Luke Davis, 31, was found guilty in October last year of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman who described contracting the sexually-transmitted infection as a "life sentence".

Judge Martin Jackson said Davis chose not to tell the woman about his diagnosis for "entirely selfish reasons".

The judge told the defendant: "You had been told by the healthcare service, following your diagnosis, that it was important that you used protection, condoms, that it was important you were open with any future sexual partners.

"You chose to ignore that advice.

"I'm satisfied that somebody ... who chooses not to tell that other person they are carrying a condition such as HIV, who chooses to ignore advice about informing partners ... does so, in my view, with a significant degree of premeditation.

"There are consequences (the victim) has to be aware of managing that, and she lives with the constant threat that that virus could prove really quite serious indeed... to the point of being fatal."

Davis's victim, whose statement was read to the court, said she felt "physically sick as though my skin was crawling" after being diagnosed with HIV, which she described as "the darkest time in my life".

She said: "I struggle to love myself as I see this disease as a part of me I can never get rid of.

"To me, it's a life sentence as I will never be, or see myself, as the same."

In a statement written by Davis's mother, she said that life had been "unkind to him", including the fact that his 13-month-old baby had died in 2017.

She also said Davis had blamed himself for bringing Covid into his grandfather's home which caused his death in 2020.

The statement continued: "Emotional trauma led him down a path he never would have chosen in better circumstances."

After the sentencing, Giovanni D'Alessandro, a senior crown prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service West Midlands complex casework unit, said: "This was a reckless and selfish individual who has caused irreparable damage by his actions.

"We hope the sentence imposed provides some measure of justice to the victim and dissuades others from this type of dangerous and reckless behaviour."