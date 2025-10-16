A man who used a 3D printer to make parts of a gun has been found guilty of terrorism and firearms offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

Adamski was arrested in Walthamstow on July 11 2024. He was taken into custody and counter-terrorism officers searched his home the next day.

Following a two-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, on Thursday Adamski was found guilty of seven counts, including two counts of possession of a component part of a firearm and four counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was also found to have various items relating to extreme right-wing ideology and analysis of his phone revealed he had shared documents on a Telegram group which he was an admin of, police said.

Counter-terrorism police officers found Polish national Robert Adamski, 29, had printed part of a semi-automatic rifle when they searched his home in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, east London, last summer.

As well as finding the printer making part of the gun, there were a number of other parts for the firearm that had already been printed, including storage that could hold 25 cartridges.

Counter-terrorism detectives found a string of internet searches for 3D-printed guns and how to make them. A payment for a 3D printer was found in his credit history in June 2024.

Days later, Adamski saved a guide on how to make the FGC-9 Mk2 firearm using a 3D printer, part of which was being printed when officers searched his home.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “Our investigation led counter-terrorism detectives to find a 3D printer actively in the process of printing out a component part for a semi-automatic firearm.

“The device still needed a number of other parts as well as technical know-how to make it viable. However, the intention to make a lethal weapon was clear.

“This proactive counter-terrorism investigation has prevented two potential firearms from falling into the hands of a man who held hateful views towards ethnic minorities in London.

“I want to reassure the public we found no evidence Adamski was planning to use any weapons to target any particular communities or the wider public. But this case shows, attempting to create or modify 3D firearms or possessing one, even without the intent to commit harm, is illegal and will bring you to attention of the police and lead to serious criminal consequences.”

He will be sentenced at the same court on November 28, the force confirmed.