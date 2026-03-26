Man and woman arrested on suspicion of ‘funding terrorism’ in Oxford
The arrested man and woman remain in police custody.
A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism.
Listen to this article
The pair, both from Oxford, were arrested by Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on March 26.
They were arrested on suspicion of arranging funds for the purpose of terrorism contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
CTPSE officers, supported by Thames Valley Police, are carrying out search activity at a residential premises in the city.
Read more: Two men arrested over Jewish ambulance arson attack released on bail
Read more: People smuggler who called migrants 'chickens' jailed for 10 years
Supt Jen Hogben, of Thames Valley Police, said: “Arrests of this nature can cause some in the community to feel concerned, however they form part of a pre-planned operation led by our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South East and there is no immediate risk to the public.
"We will continue to offer support to CTPSE while their investigation continues.
"Residents living in the Cowley area may notice an increased police presence while search activity is ongoing.
"If there are any concerns anyone wishes to raise, please contact police.”
The arrested man and woman remain in police custody.