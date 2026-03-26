A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism.

The pair, both from Oxford, were arrested by Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on March 26.

They were arrested on suspicion of arranging funds for the purpose of terrorism contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

CTPSE officers, supported by Thames Valley Police, are carrying out search activity at a residential premises in the city.

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