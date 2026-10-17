A man and a woman have been charged by police investigating an arson attack in Waterford that killed four members of the same family.

Cian Stacey, 21, and Jessica Dalton, 31, appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

Philip and Kim English were killed in the fire in Waterford just after 5am on Tuesday.

Their sons - Callum, 12, and Jayden, nine - also died in the attack.

Ireland's National Police Service said two more children remain in critical condition at Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin.

Stacey and Dalton were arrested on Thursday and will appear before a sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday.

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