Man and woman charged with assault and criminal damage following fatal house fire
Philip and Kim English were killed in the blaze alongside their sons Callum and Jayden
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A man and a woman have been charged by police investigating an arson attack in Waterford that killed four members of the same family.
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Cian Stacey, 21, and Jessica Dalton, 31, appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.
Philip and Kim English were killed in the fire in Waterford just after 5am on Tuesday.
Their sons - Callum, 12, and Jayden, nine - also died in the attack.
Ireland's National Police Service said two more children remain in critical condition at Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin.
Stacey and Dalton were arrested on Thursday and will appear before a sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday.
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Judge Andrew Gubbins presided over the special sitting of the court in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening and was told each defendant faced three charges.
Dalton appeared in court wearing a black sports top and leggings. Stacey wore a grey tracksuit top.
Police believe the fire was started deliberately and have launched a murder probe.
Anne English, who was previously married to Philip English, previously said they were a happy family.
"I just have no words. I'm lost and I'm going to be lost without them,” she said.
"She’s (Kim English) my best friend. We were very, very close. I heard when I got a phone call from one of my family and I jumped out up of bed.
“Since then I am numb. I am just shocked.
"The family is very close."
A post-mortem examination on the victims have been completed but the results are not being released for "operational reasons", the Gardai have said.
The funeral for the four victims of the arson attack is due to take place on Monday.
The force have repeated their appeal for information which took place on Birch Avenue, Birchwood.