The family of a 13-year-old boy who died in a crash in Bedfordshire have said they are “utterly devastated” by his death as they paid tribute to him as a “fun, bright, handsome, athletic and incredibly well-liked boy”.

Read more: Three remanded over alleged arson on Jewish group ambulances as new arrest made

“Above all else, he cherished spending time with his friends and family; they were the heart of his world.

In a statement issued by Bedfordshire Police on Sunday, Noah’s family said: “Noah was a fun, bright, handsome, athletic and incredibly well-liked boy.

Two other teenage boys were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Noah Campbell died in the crash between a car, a bike and a scooter on Greenfield Road, Flitwick, at 11.50pm on Friday.

“Noah was a talented and versatile sportsman. While football was his favourite sport — playing for many local teams — he was a gifted all-rounder who excelled in rugby, cricket and athletics. Outside of organised sports, Noah stayed active and adventurous; he loved challenging himself at the gym and spending time at the bike park.

“Some of his happiest memories were made enjoying attending Liverpool FC and Luton Town FC matches alongside his dad.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this incredibly difficult time.“We are utterly devastated; Noah’s death has left a hole in our lives that will remain forever.

Jamie Fountain, 24, of Fir Tree Close, Flitwick, was charged with causing death by careless driving, and an additional charge of causing death by careless driving while over the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, police said on Sunday.

He was also charged with two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving in relation to two other boys who were injured in the incident, which took place on Greenfield Road on Friday night.

Fountain has been further charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Ellie Ireland, 23, of Wingate Drive, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear before Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, officers said.

Of the two boys taken to hospital, one remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The other has been treated for serious injuries and has since been discharged, police confirmed.