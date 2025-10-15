Man and woman found dead in camper van after attending cider festival
A 45-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were discovered in the New Forest
A man and woman have been found dead in a camper van after attending a cider festival in a national park.
Hampshire Police say the bodies were recovered after emergency services were called to Pound Lane in Burley, in the New Forest on Sunday.
The camper van was parked up at the time and the pair - a 45-year-old man and 38-year-old woman - were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say their their next-of-kin are being supported.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Shortly after midday on Sunday October 12, our South Central Ambulance Service partners made us aware of the unexpected death of two people inside a parked camper van on Pound Lane, Burley.
"A 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Blandford Forum, had been pronounced dead at the scene.
"Their next of kin have been notified and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
A spokesperson for New Forest Cider told the Southern Daily Echo that the two people had attended its craft cider festival held during the weekend.
They said: "We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of two individuals who attended the New Forest Cider Festival this weekend.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this very difficult time.
"The incident occurred in a private vehicle on Saturday night and was not connected to the event itself.
"The police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances, and we are co-operating fully with their inquiries.'