By Alex Storey

A man and woman have been found dead in a camper van after attending a cider festival in a national park.

Hampshire Police say the bodies were recovered after emergency services were called to Pound Lane in Burley, in the New Forest on Sunday. The camper van was parked up at the time and the pair - a 45-year-old man and 38-year-old woman - were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say their their next-of-kin are being supported. Read more: Man shot during Manchester synagogue attack released from hospital

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Shortly after midday on Sunday October 12, our South Central Ambulance Service partners made us aware of the unexpected death of two people inside a parked camper van on Pound Lane, Burley. "A 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Blandford Forum, had been pronounced dead at the scene. "Their next of kin have been notified and a file will be prepared for the coroner."