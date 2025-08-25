Kilmar Abrego Garcia Checks In At Baltimore ICE Office After Release From Jail. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has surrendered to US immigration authorities in Baltimore as the Trump administration looks to deport him for a second time.

The Maryland construction worker became the face of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies when he was wrongfully deported in March to a notorious prison in his native El Salvador. He was returned to the US in June but only to face human smuggling charges that his lawyers call preposterous and vindictive. The Trump administration said it is trying to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda months before his trial is scheduled in Tennessee, alleging that the 30-year-old married father is a danger to the community and an MS-13 gang member. Read more: Ukraine 'stopped from hitting Russian soil by US for months' as Trump courted Putin for peace talks

Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported to a prison in El Salvador despite having paperwork to remain in the USA. Picture: Getty

He denies the gang allegation, pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges and has asked a judge to dismiss the case on ground of vindictive prosecution. The Salvadoran national spoke at a rally before he turned himself in. "This administration has hit us hard but I want to tell you guys something: God is with us, and God will never leave us," Abrego Garcia said. "God will bring justice to all the injustice we are suffering." Abrego Garcia entered the offices of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a city centre office building. His wife emerged without him a few minutes later, appearing to have tears in her eyes. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a tweet that Abrego Garcia was being processed for deportation. Abrego Garcia's lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said a lawsuit had been filed in federal district court in Maryland shortly after his detention asking for an order that he not be deported. "I expect there's going to be a status conference very promptly, and we're going to ask for an interim order that he not be deported, pending his due process rights to contest deportation to any particular country," he said.

