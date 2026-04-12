A man in his sixties is said to be "lucky to be alive" after falling 35ft from a Jet2 plane at Manchester Airport.

According to a witness who works at the airport, the engineer had been told the steps were on the left side of the aircraft, but opened the wrong door.

The plane was scheduled to depart for Tenerife when the accident occurred.

The airport engineer sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital after the incident, which happened at around 8 am on Saturday.

On realising his mistake, he tried to grab the door, but powerful gusts of wind dragged him outside, and he fell towards the tarmac "face-first".

"To stop the brunt of the fall, he put his knees and arms out, that's what's caused his injuries," the airport worker told the Sun.

The man is believed to have broken both legs, his elbows and eye sockets, which has reportedly caused swelling on the brain.

He was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where friends say he has undergone surgery.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that took place at Manchester Airport this morning (Saturday 11th April) involving an individual from a third-party provider."

"We are unable to confirm further details at present; however, we can confirm that a full investigation has been launched".

"We are doing our best to provide support to everyone who needs it".