Passengers on board one of the jets said the collision “took the wing off” their plane as both aircraft attempted to taxi to the runway just after 6:30 a.m. this morning. Picture: X

By Frankie Elliott

Manchester Airport was plunged into travel chaos after two easyJet planes clipped wings, leading to delays and cancellations.

Passengers on board one of the jets said the crash "took the wing off" their plane as both aircraft attempted to taxi to the runway just after 6.30am this morning. According to MailOnline, one of the planes was bound for Gibraltar while the other was due to take off for Paris.

Flights were halted following the incident, and holidaymakers at the UK's third-busiest airport were warned to expect delays for the rest of the day. Departures and arrivals resumed later in the morning after safety checks were completed on both aircraft.

Passengers watched on as ground staff picked up the debris. Picture: X

All flights stopped at Manchester Airport. Looks to be an involving an EasyJet plane. pic.twitter.com/NZhH3Kn4AV — Liam Calland 🇺🇦 (@yorkshireguy) August 15, 2025