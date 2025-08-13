Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after four prison officers were injured at HMP Frankland in Co Durham in April, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

The incident, which happened at the prison in Co Durham on April 12 this year, is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, alongside Durham Constabulary.

Abedi has also been charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 18 and remains in prison.

Three guards were taken to hospital following the April attack, in which he "threw scalding oil and stabbed them", according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).

It's reported that one officer was stabbed in the face and throat, later being airlifted out of the prison for emergency surgery at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

