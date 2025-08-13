Manchester Arena bomb plotter charged with attempted murder after attack on four prison officers
Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after four prison officers were injured at HMP Frankland in Co Durham in April, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
The incident, which happened at the prison in Co Durham on April 12 this year, is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, alongside Durham Constabulary.
Abedi has also been charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 18 and remains in prison.
Three guards were taken to hospital following the April attack, in which he "threw scalding oil and stabbed them", according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).
It's reported that one officer was stabbed in the face and throat, later being airlifted out of the prison for emergency surgery at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, was being held at HMP Frankland for his role in the deadly Manchester bombings eight years ago.
The families of five Manchester Arena victims wrote to justice secretary Shabana Mahmood to express their “absolute disbelief” that Abedi was able to carry out an attack from behind bars.
Concerns predominately focus around why Abedi was not placed in a close supervision centre - reserved for the most violent prisoners.
Instead, he had been living in a separation centre and had access to a kitchen, where it is believed he found some of the items for the attack.
Following the attack, he was sent back to Belmarsh prison, where he was previously found guilty of attacking a prison officer in 2020.
He was put in a highly-controlled "suite" cell - a unit monitored by a minimum of five people at any one time as well as a prison dog.
There are only four of the cells across England and Wales.