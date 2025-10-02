LIVE: Manchester synagogue killings declared terrorist attack as armed police arrest two
Two victims died in the terror attack and three remain in a serious condition
Police are holding a press conference after two people died in a suspected terror attack, which saw a car driven into a crowd and a man stabbed on the holiest Jewish day of Yom Kippur.
Three others are fighting for their lives after the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9.30am on Thursday.
The alleged attacker was shot dead by Greater Manchester Police and witnesses reported on Thursday afternoon that two men in handcuffs were seen being led away by officers.
Full story: Two dead in suspected terror attack outside Manchester synagogue - with suspect shot dead by police
Emergency service crews responded within minutes to reports that a security guard had been stabbed outside the synagogue, and that several members of the public were injured after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians.
Police have confirmed two victims have died and three remain in a serious condition.
The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.
Their death will not be confirmed by police until a bomb disposal unit has dealt with a device that is believed to be strapped to his body.
The force said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'.
Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back".
Sir Keir Starmer is currently flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair Cobra, telling reporters he was "appalled" by the attack.
The prime minister added that armed police will guard synagogues around the country.
King Charles has led tributes, saying he and Queen Camilla are "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services," he said in a statement.
Round-up: All we know about terror attack on synagogue
- Two members of the public have died and others are fighting for their lives after a terror attack in Manchester this morning,
- Police were called to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall at around 9.30am - after an attacker drove at people, while one man was stabbed,
- It was confirmed shortly after 2pm that the terror suspect had been shot dead after the police response,
- Two arrests were made nearby in the aftermath although it is not currently clear how these relate,
- Sir Keir Starmer is flying back from Denmark to chair a Cobra meeting and has said that armed police will guard synagogues around the country,
- The attack came on the day of the Jewish celebration Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the calendar,
- King Charles has led tributes, while Greater Manchester Police Andy Burnham, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey have also paid respects
Man United and Man City issue statements
Manchester's two biggest football clubs have offered their thoughts following the terror attack.
Manchester United said: "The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with the victims of today's tragic events in north Manchester and we offer our support to all those affected."
Manchester City said: "We are shocked and saddened by the tragic events which took place in Manchester this morning, and we are sending our support and condolences to all those affected during this difficult time."
Police confident they have attacker's identity
Greater Manchester Police are confident of the attacker's identity but are not disclosing it at this time.
"We believe that the identity of the offender has been established, but until we are certain of this fact, it is premature to set out this detail at this juncture," Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson told a news conference in Crumpsall.
Counter-terror police earlier confirmed they would not be releasing the suspects identity until it is reasonable to do so.
Greater Manchester Police give update
Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson is speaking in Crumpsall.
He says his thoughts are with the families of those affected by today's "horrific incident".
"We believe that the identity of the offender has been established, but until we are certain of this fact, it is premature to set out this detail at this juncture," he said.
Local councillors pay tribute after 'horrifying and senseless attack'
In a joint statement, Crumpsall local councillors Nasrin Ali, Jawad Amin and Fiaz Riasat said: “Today, Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, should have been a special time for our Jewish communities – a time of reflection, atonement and peace.
“Instead, Crumpsall has been shocked by the horrifying and senseless attack on a place of worship – an act that we condemn in the strongest possible terms.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, along with the entire Jewish community in Manchester and further afield.
“We will always stand against hatred and we offer our Jewish friends solidarity and our full support at this time.”
The Prime Minister has arrived
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at 10 Downing Street, where he is chairing a Cobra meeting following the incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue.
He did not answer any questions from reporters as he entered Number 10 at around 3.40pm, having flown home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark.
Starmer's emergency COBRA meeting happening soon
The Prime Minister has arrived back in the UK to chair a Cobra meeting following the attack in Greater Manchester, which is happening soon.
Sir Keir Starmer, who landed back in the UK at around 2.30pm, is returning to Downing Street before chairing the meeting.
He had been attending a European summit in Denmark when the incident occurred.
Prayer service was taking place as suspect attacked
A prayer service was underway at the synagogue when the attack happened.
Heaton Park Synagogue's schedule, which it posted on Facebook, reveals that services began at 9am as part of commemorations for Yom Kippur.
The next service not listed until 12.15pm.
Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar.
Greater Manchester Police delay update to 4pm
GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson will now read a statement at 4pm.
He will take no questions following the statement.
Counter-terror police issued an update earlier.
Extra policing for synagogues around the country
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said "additional police assets" will be deployed at synagogues across the country
Synagogue attack was terrorism, police say - as two arrests made
The attack has been confirmed as an act of terrorism.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor made the remarks outside New Scotland Yard in London.
He also confirmed that two arrests have been made.
"Based on what we know, counterterrorism policing has declared this is a terrorist incident," he said.