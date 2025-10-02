Police are holding a press conference after two people died in a suspected terror attack, which saw a car driven into a crowd and a man stabbed on the holiest Jewish day of Yom Kippur.

The alleged attacker was shot dead by Greater Manchester Police and witnesses reported on Thursday afternoon that two men in handcuffs were seen being led away by officers.

Three others are fighting for their lives after the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9.30am on Thursday.

Emergency service crews responded within minutes to reports that a security guard had been stabbed outside the synagogue, and that several members of the public were injured after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians.

Police have confirmed two victims have died and three remain in a serious condition.

The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.

Their death will not be confirmed by police until a bomb disposal unit has dealt with a device that is believed to be strapped to his body.

The force said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'.

Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back".

Sir Keir Starmer is currently flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair Cobra, telling reporters he was "appalled" by the attack.

The prime minister added that armed police will guard synagogues around the country.

King Charles has led tributes, saying he and Queen Camilla are "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services," he said in a statement.

Follow our live updates below.