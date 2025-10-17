The officers were seriously injured at HMP Frankland after the kitchen attack using hot oil and weapons.

Manchester Arena has denied the attempted murders of three prison officers. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The bomb plotter of the Manchester Arena attack has denied carrying out "terrorist" attacks on prison guards using hot cooking oil and makeshift weapons.

Hashem Abedi is accused of attacking the officers at the maximum security HMP Frankland where he was an inmate on April 12. Abedi, 28, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by videolink from Belmarsh in south London flanked by four prison officers. The suspect is currently serving a whole life sentence for aiding his brother, suicide bomber Salman Abedi, in murdering 22 people during the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said the case had a terrorist connection. The court was told that Abedi shouted out "Allahu akbar" twice during the attack. Read more: Manchester Arena plotter refuses to appear in court on attempted murder charges Read more: Watch moment police use chainsaw to break down gangster's door as 12 jailed from organised crime group

HMP Frankland in County Durham. Picture: Alamy

Ms Ledward said: "This case concerns an incident on April 12 2025 at HMP Frankland when Mr Abedi was being detained. "During the course of a session where he was permitted to use cooking equipment he attacked and attempted to murder three prison officers using hot oil and makeshift weapons he had constructed himself. "He also assaulted a fourth prison officer."

Ms Ledward said there was no indication the defendant had any previous hostility or grievance towards the victims. She alleged the defendant held an extremist mindset and added: “not least his conviction in 2020 in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing." Abedi pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of prison guards Paul Crampton, Gary Speight, and Catherine Herbert.

Memorials left at St Ann's Square for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on 22nd May 2017 and their friends and families. Picture: Alamy

He also denied assaulting a fourth prison officer, Craig Thompson, occasioning him actual bodily harm and not guilty to possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, namely a knife. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Abedi's trial would take place from January 18, 2027 and go on for two to three weeks. The judge ordered him to attend his next hearing on January 30 2026.