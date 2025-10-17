Manchester Arena terrorist denies attempted murders of three prison officers
The officers were seriously injured at HMP Frankland after the kitchen attack using hot oil and weapons.
The bomb plotter of the Manchester Arena attack has denied carrying out "terrorist" attacks on prison guards using hot cooking oil and makeshift weapons.
Hashem Abedi is accused of attacking the officers at the maximum security HMP Frankland where he was an inmate on April 12.
Abedi, 28, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by videolink from Belmarsh in south London flanked by four prison officers.
The suspect is currently serving a whole life sentence for aiding his brother, suicide bomber Salman Abedi, in murdering 22 people during the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.
Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said the case had a terrorist connection.
The court was told that Abedi shouted out "Allahu akbar" twice during the attack.
Ms Ledward said: "This case concerns an incident on April 12 2025 at HMP Frankland when Mr Abedi was being detained.
"During the course of a session where he was permitted to use cooking equipment he attacked and attempted to murder three prison officers using hot oil and makeshift weapons he had constructed himself.
"He also assaulted a fourth prison officer."
Ms Ledward said there was no indication the defendant had any previous hostility or grievance towards the victims.
She alleged the defendant held an extremist mindset and added: “not least his conviction in 2020 in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing."
Abedi pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of prison guards Paul Crampton, Gary Speight, and Catherine Herbert.
He also denied assaulting a fourth prison officer, Craig Thompson, occasioning him actual bodily harm and not guilty to possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, namely a knife.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Abedi's trial would take place from January 18, 2027 and go on for two to three weeks.
The judge ordered him to attend his next hearing on January 30 2026.
Abedi was not represented by a lawyer in court, which Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb observed was his choice.
Asked if he wanted to be represented, Abedi said: "Yeah, basically I don’t want to attend anyway. That’s why."
The defendant was remanded into custody.
Abedi was convicted of assisting with the Manchester terror plot, in which his brother, suicide bomber Salman Abedi, killed 22 people by detonating a homemade rucksack bomb among a crowd of concert-goers in May 2017.
He was jailed for life with a record-breaking 55-year minimum term in August 2020.