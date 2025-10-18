Bar worker, 19, found dead in Manchester flat and three arrested
Three have been arrested in connection with drugs supply as part of the police's ongoing investigation
A 19-year-old bar worker from one of Manchester’s most popular music venues has been found dead in a city centre apartment, prompting a police investigation and three arrests.
Emergency services were called to a flat on Grosvenor Street, central Manchester, near the Deaf Institute bar and music venue, in the early hours of Thursday after reports of concern for someone’s welfare.
When officers arrived, they discovered the young woman unresponsive.
Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with drugs supply as part of their ongoing investigation.
The teenager has been described as a valued member of staff at Gorilla, the popular Oxford Road bar and live music venue owned by Tokyo Industries - which also runs the nearby Deaf Institute.
In a statement, Tokyo Industries said: “We can confirm that in the early hours of Thursday morning a team member from our Gorilla venue in Manchester tragically passed away.”
The company said it did not yet have “detailed information” about what had happened, adding that it would be “inappropriate to comment during the ongoing police investigation.”
“Naturally, we have reached out to Greater Manchester Police and informed them that we will assist in any way we can in terms of uncovering what has happened,” the company added.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our deceased colleague at this very sad time.”
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers responded to an incident on Grosvenor Street, Manchester, after reports of a concern for welfare.
"Sadly, officers discovered the deceased body of a 19-year-old woman. Three arrests were made in connection to drug supply.”
Police remain at the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death continues.