A 19-year-old bar worker from one of Manchester’s most popular music venues has been found dead in a city centre apartment, prompting a police investigation and three arrests.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Grosvenor Street, central Manchester, near the Deaf Institute bar and music venue, in the early hours of Thursday after reports of concern for someone’s welfare.

When officers arrived, they discovered the young woman unresponsive.

Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with drugs supply as part of their ongoing investigation.

The teenager has been described as a valued member of staff at Gorilla, the popular Oxford Road bar and live music venue owned by Tokyo Industries - which also runs the nearby Deaf Institute.

