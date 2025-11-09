Two care workers have been charged after a documentary filmed patients allegedly being mistreated at a NHS mental health unit.

Detective Inspector Julie Adams said: "Since 2022, we have been actively investigating several allegations relating to The Edenfield Centre, following a period of undercover filing at the mental health unit.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that the charges follow an investigation launched in 2022.

Nurse Sara Coleman, 43, of Mitford Street, Stretford, has been charged with five counts of ill-treatment against four alleged victims.

Support worker Sheryl Price, 45, of Eldergreen Close, Bolton, has been charged with 14 counts of ill-treatment against four alleged victims at The Edenfield Centre in Prestwich, Greater Manchester.

"We have now charged two suspects in relation to this, and they will appear at court in the new year.

"Since this incident was brought to our attention, we have been working with partner agencies to ensure that patients were safeguarded and to investigate criminality.

"Anyone who has concerns about care they or a loved one has received should contact us or Crimestoppers."

NHS England commissioned an independent review of the trust running the unit, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation (GMMH), following the BBC expose broadcast in September 2022.

The Panorama programme showed patients being mocked, humiliated, bullied, restrained inappropriately and secluded for long periods.

The independent review, published in January 2024, found poor leadership, with bosses "disconnected" from reality.

The review found the unit had chronic staff shortages, low morale, a high turnover of staff and workers who felt "exasperated" at not being listened to.

Patients and families told the report authors they were not believed when they raised concerns or complained about care standards.

The review made 11 recommendations on patient care, clinical leadership, culture, workforce and governance.

Jan Ditheridge, chief executive at GMMH, apologised after the release of the review and said an improvement plan was in place to address the issues raised.

The two workers have been bailed to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on March 25 2026.