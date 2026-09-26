Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says “nothing has changed” and “our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began”.

The football world was rocked on Friday afternoon amid reports that the club had been convicted on all but one of the 115 charges laid out by the Premier League in 2023.

City have always strenuously denied breaching financial fair play rules and intends to appeal the decision.

In his first statement since news of the guilty verdict emerged, Al Mubarak insisted that "nothing has changed" as he vowed to continue to fight the charges.

He wrote on social media: “While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity.

“We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium – moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family.

“Thank you, as always, for your constant support.”

The statement followed an appeal by Al Mubarak to supporters, which read: “I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul.

"This club matters to me, and you have shown and told me – time and time again – how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today.

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