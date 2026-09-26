'Nothing has changed', Manchester City chairman insists as he vows to prove 'our club is innocent'
Manchester City was found guilty of breaching all but one of 115 charges relating to the Premier League's financial fair rules.
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Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says “nothing has changed” and “our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began”.
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The football world was rocked on Friday afternoon amid reports that the club had been convicted on all but one of the 115 charges laid out by the Premier League in 2023.
City have always strenuously denied breaching financial fair play rules and intends to appeal the decision.
In his first statement since news of the guilty verdict emerged, Al Mubarak insisted that "nothing has changed" as he vowed to continue to fight the charges.
He wrote on social media: “While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity.
“We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium – moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family.
“Thank you, as always, for your constant support.”
The statement followed an appeal by Al Mubarak to supporters, which read: “I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul.
"This club matters to me, and you have shown and told me – time and time again – how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today.
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“Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.
“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.
“I ask you to please carefully read the statement, which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023. Every word matters and holds true.”
The charges date back to the 2009-10 season, since which time City have won multiple major trophies.
David Bernstein, City chairman between 1998 and 2003, said on Saturday “I can’t give a view on the punishment. If they are found, after the appeal, guilty of 115 charges, my beloved club is going to face a very severe penalty.
“All I would say is that money is not sufficient, it would have to be something, unfortunately, more drastic than that.”
Speaking to LBC, Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said the integrity of the football must be upheld but said her "heart goes out" to Manchester City fans.
She LBC's Weekend Breakfast with Matthew Wright it was crucial that the issue was resolved sooner rather than later.
"Obviously City contests the charges and there is a way to go with the process.
"My heart really does go out to football fans, especially City fans who'll be very worried, but all fans who need to know that the game is fair, that the rules are fair, that they're applied consistently, and that the integrity of the game is upheld.
"I'm obviously speaking to the Premier League, speaking to City and other clubs in my capacity as Sports Secretary, and I want to see this resolved as swiftly as possible for the sake of the game."