Manchester City's rivals are pushing for the club to face even more charges after they were found guilty of 114 counts of breaking financial rules.

The club has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing after being found to have breached Premier League rules from 2009, when it was taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group, to 2018.

After a long investigation, Manchester City were found to have committed offences within three categories: Disguising money from its ownership and instead falsely stating that the income had come in from sponsorship, paying people without declaring it on its financial records, and not complying with the Premier League's investigation into its finances.

While the verdict is being appealed, Manchester City continue to play in the Premier League, and the men's team is currently three points behind leaders Arsenal in second position.

There has not yet been any punishment stated or handed out, with options mooted as a significant points deduction, a massive fine, removal of the owners' fit and proper status, or relegation from the top flight. There have also been calls for City to be stripped of trophies they won during the period.

But executives from rival clubs are reportedly pushing behind the scenes for Manchester City to face charges on top of the ones they have already been found guilty of.