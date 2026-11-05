What further charges could Manchester City now face?
Appeals for Premier League club to face action on years since 2018
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Manchester City's rivals are pushing for the club to face even more charges after they were found guilty of 114 counts of breaking financial rules.
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The club has denied any wrongdoing and is appealing after being found to have breached Premier League rules from 2009, when it was taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group, to 2018.
After a long investigation, Manchester City were found to have committed offences within three categories: Disguising money from its ownership and instead falsely stating that the income had come in from sponsorship, paying people without declaring it on its financial records, and not complying with the Premier League's investigation into its finances.
While the verdict is being appealed, Manchester City continue to play in the Premier League, and the men's team is currently three points behind leaders Arsenal in second position.
There has not yet been any punishment stated or handed out, with options mooted as a significant points deduction, a massive fine, removal of the owners' fit and proper status, or relegation from the top flight. There have also been calls for City to be stripped of trophies they won during the period.
But executives from rival clubs are reportedly pushing behind the scenes for Manchester City to face charges on top of the ones they have already been found guilty of.
Could Manchester City face further charges?
There has been no official confirmation of further investigations into Manchester City, and no club has said that it will pursue further action.
But, according to reports, discussions are ongoing about whether charges can be sought against the club for the years after 2018, when City enjoyed the peak of their success under manager Pep Guardiola.
“What changed overnight?” an insider told the Independent, suggesting that the operation at Eastlands may have continued as it had been after 2018.
In the seven years that followed, the club won six Premier League titles - including an unprecedented four in a row - as well as the Champions League and several domestic cups.
Other clubs could argue, according to the Independent, that in this period - where City built on success in an era when they broke the rules - that they missed out on revenue and prize money.
The Premier League has not commented.