Pep Guardiola's side secured the club's eighth FA Cup win, equalling Chelsea and Liverpool

Manchester City lifted their eighth FA Cup after win over Chelsea. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Manchester City have won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Antoine Semenyo's moment of brilliance in the second half was enough to separate the sides after a tense affair at Wembley. Bernardo Silva fed Erling Haaland into a channel down the right and he looked up to see Semenyo being tightly marshalled by Levi Colwill. In a flash of brilliance, marrying quick thinking with deftness of touch, Semenyo allowed the ball through his legs, hung a deliberate right boot behind him and diverted a finish across the dive of Robert Sanchez into the corner. Read more: Celtic are champions again as Hearts title dream is shattered late on Read more: Michael Carrick nearing deal to become permanent Man Utd boss after leading revival at Old Trafford

Antoine Semenyo scored the winner in the second half. Picture: Getty

Chelsea had chances to hand interim boss Calum McFarlane a moment by which to remember his brief spell in caretaker charge, most glaringly when Enzo Fernandez flicked inches over from inside the six yard box. City’s attentions now turn to the Premier League title race and Bournemouth away on Tuesday. If this is to be Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge, he will bow out with at least two trophies following the Carabao Cup win here in March. City’s attentions now turn to the Premier League title race and Bournemouth away on Tuesday. If this is to be Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge, he will bow out with at least two trophies following the Carabao Cup win here in March. Chelsea succeeded in making the first half one of little spectacle, their back five stifling City and robbing them of space in which to play.

Enzo Fernandez and Calum McFarlane at full-time. Picture: Getty