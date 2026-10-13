'What do you want us to do?': Man City boss Enzo Maresca launches staunch defence of players' celebrations in Liverpool win
City eased to victory on Sunday in their first match since the club was found guilty of breaching financial regulations
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Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has defended his players' celebrations in his side's victory over Liverpool.
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City won 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday in their first match since the club was found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations.
Maresca and his squad have been accused of arrogance and a lack of humility in the way they acted after the final whistle, given the seriousness of the verdict against the club.
But defending his players, the Italian insisted they have nothing to apologise for.
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Maresca asked: "Criticised for what? We won 0-3 at Anfield. What do you want us to do?
"Even if it was one nil, it would be exactly the same. We work every day to win games.
"It's the only thing that we can think about, all we can be focused on.
"The rest is just things from outside that we need to deal with, but we were so, so happy inside the pitch and you cannot imagine inside the changing room."
Maresca hailed the role of City fans and thanked them for their continued to support in circumstances he feels are tougher for them than the players.
He said: "We were very happy on the pitch, sharing time with our fans.
"It has probably been more tough for our fans than for the players or for me because it’s more complicated."
City are back in action on Wednesday as they host holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Former manager Pep Guardiola is expected to be in the crowd as he makes his first visit to the Etihad Stadium since standing down last summer.
The Spaniard has said he wants to show his support for the club in the wake of the judgement by the independent commission.
City have been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of regulations following a financial investigation and face heavy punishment should they fail in an appeal.
The club denies wrongdoing and insists they have "irrefutable evidence" to support their case.
Maresca, who was Guardiola’s assistant during their 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, is pleased to see his old boss returning but does not know if he will have time to see the players.
Maresca said: "I spoke with Pep after the Manchester United game. I didn’t speak with him after that.
"In case he’s coming, it’s a nice feeling, especially for him, because this has been his house for ten years and it’s still his house, for what he has done here. It’s exciting for everyone."