City eased to victory on Sunday in their first match since the club was found guilty of breaching financial regulations

Enzo Maresca launched a defence of his players over their celebrations against Liverpool. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has defended his players' celebrations in his side's victory over Liverpool.

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Noel Gallagher celebrates City's opening goal, scored by Erling Haaland in their win at Liverpool. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Maresca asked: "Criticised for what? We won 0-3 at Anfield. What do you want us to do? "Even if it was one nil, it would be exactly the same. We work every day to win games. "It's the only thing that we can think about, all we can be focused on. "The rest is just things from outside that we need to deal with, but we were so, so happy inside the pitch and you cannot imagine inside the changing room." Maresca hailed the role of City fans and thanked them for their continued to support in circumstances he feels are tougher for them than the players.

He said: "We were very happy on the pitch, sharing time with our fans. "It has probably been more tough for our fans than for the players or for me because it’s more complicated." City are back in action on Wednesday as they host holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Former manager Pep Guardiola is expected to be in the crowd as he makes his first visit to the Etihad Stadium since standing down last summer. The Spaniard has said he wants to show his support for the club in the wake of the judgement by the independent commission. City have been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of regulations following a financial investigation and face heavy punishment should they fail in an appeal.

Maresca celebrates victory after the final whistle. Picture: PA Images/Alamy