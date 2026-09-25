It is not clear what sanctions the club will face and it is expected to appeal the decision

Manchester City have been found guilty of breaching 114 financial fair play rules. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Manchester City have been found guilty of nearly all the 115 counts relating to the Premier League’s financial regulations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The club were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of league rules, charges which City strenuously denied. City have been found guilty on almost all of those charges by an independent commission, according to The Athletic. They are are expected to appeal the decision, but if it fails, a worst-case scenario could involve a points deduction or even relegation. However, no sanctions have selected yet and a range of possibilities remain on the table, reports say. "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. Read more: Phil Foden ‘bouncing’ in dressing room after City survive sending-off to beat United in controversial Manchester derby Read more: Documentary reveals Pep Guardiola almost in tears during Manchester City bad run

City have won 20 trophies since its 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group. Picture: Alamy