The Premier League said the club had been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of its financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Manchester City has been found guilty of all charges of financial breaches - as the club vowed to challenge the ruling.

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The Premier League said the club had been found guilty of all 115 charges related to breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18. The league said Manchester City arranged "sham" contracts with several of its sponsors. This was found to have inflated the club’s revenues and reduced their costs by more than £900million during the affected period, the league said. Manchester City said they will now pursue an appeal “on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe”. Read more: What are the 114 charges Manchester City were found guilty of and what punishment will they get? Read more: 'Nothing has changed', Manchester City chairman insists as he vows to prove 'our club is innocent'

Premier League CEO Richard Masters. Picture: PA

Further “sham arrangements” the club were found to have entered into enabled the club to record lower operating expenses than they actually incurred, the Premier League’s published statement said. The commission found the club had therefore filed misstated accounts and concealed the true state of its finances from its auditors and football regulators. The commission concluded that “by its conduct the club clearly intended to circumvent the Premier League rules.” The club has the right to appeal the independent commission’s findings until October 2.

Manchester City say they will now pursue an appeal “on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.”. Picture: PA

Manchester City's response to the Premier League's statement in full: "Manchester City FC is both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission, that has been published today. "The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums. "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe. "The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence. "The club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete."

Sham contracts were found to have inflated the club’s revenues and reduced their costs by more than £900million during the affected period, the league said. Picture: PA