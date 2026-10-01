It comes after the PM initially said he was "really concerned" at the prospect of the club's owners selling the club

Downing Street released a statement after Andy Burnham's comments were criticised. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Downing Street has insisted that Manchester City are not "above the rules" after the Prime Minister was criticised for his reaction to the club's breach of Premier League rules.

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Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano (left) and Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (right). Picture: Alamy

The Premier League said an independent commission found City arranged "sham" commercial deals with a number of its sponsors during the period. The club was found guilty this week of 115 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules over nine years and is set to appeal, having denied any wrongdoing. The commission found that the remainder was funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG), which owned the club. A No 10 spokesperson said today: "As the Prime Minister made clear, the initial judgment is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules.

"He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process. It is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the outcome respected. "Wherever wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences." Mr Burnham's intervention was well received by Oasis’s Liam Gallagher, a Man City fan, who wrote on X: "There’s only 1 ANDY BURNHAM." The Prime Minister initially said earlier this week: "I would be really concerned to lose them. "They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is. "I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn’t just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city."

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak celebrate with the Champions League trophy after the final in Istanbul in 2023. Picture: Alamy