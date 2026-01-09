Manchester City have completed the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

His final act for the south coast club was a stunning stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night. Semenyo then travelled to Manchester on Thursday to complete the formalities of his move.

City have paid an initial fee of £62.5million for the 26-year-old Ghana winger, who has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for the Cherries in the Premier League this season.

City hope Semenyo, who has scored three goals in 32 appearances for Ghana, can give a boost to their title charge after three successive draws at the start of 2026 allowed Arsenal to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," said Semenyo. "I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep."

A number of clubs had been linked with Semenyo, but the London-born forward said he felt City were the best option.

"I'm still improving and I feel like I'm still yet to reach my peak," he added. "I feel like I've got learning to do and joining City is the best thing for my development. The best coaches and best players - taking my game to the next level.

"My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position - still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season."

Semenyo moves after three years at the Vitality Stadium. He began his career as a teenager with Bristol City and has previously had loan spells with Newport and Sunderland. Semenyo will wear the number 42 shirt for Guardiola's side - his first squad number with Bristol City.

His move to the Etihad will give Semenyo his first taste of European football, with City fourth in the Champions League standings.

"As a kid you always dream to play in the Champions League," Semenyo said. "Thank God I've got that opportunity now.

"Hopefully we get through to the next phase - it will be a dream of mine, to hear the music, to walk out on the pitch and just the little things like playing with the footballs.

"It's a dream come true. I'm looking forward to it - I can't wait."

After his transfer was announced, Semenyo used social media to say farewell to Bournemouth in a thank you message to supporters, team-mates and staff.

Reflecting on an "incredible" three years, Semenyo thanked fans for their support.

"You've been great, you've supported me and backed me and gave me all the confidence in the world that I needed as a player and I just want to say thank you for that," he said. "I'll never forget and I'm always grateful."

Turning to his team-mates and management, he added: "The last few years have been great. We've achieved record points and it's been unbelievable. We've got such a special group here and I'll never forget that. Every single individual played their part."