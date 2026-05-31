Manchester City players celebrate their victory in the English Women's FA Cup final football match. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Manchester City sealed a domestic double after Khadija Shaw and Alex Greenwood inspired the Women’s Super League champions to a 4-0 victory over Brighton in their Wembley FA Cup final.

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amaica striker Shaw, the WSL’s Golden Boot winner for three straight seasons, nodded home Greenwood’s cross in the 38th minute – her first goal since announcing a four-year contract extension on Monday. Captain Greenwood made it two from a stoppage-time free-kick to double their lead before the break, despite a very promising opening half from first-time FA Cup finalists Brighton, in search of a maiden major trophy. Aoba Fujino added a third in the 66th minute with Shaw providing the assist, and second-half substitute Vivianne Miedema marked her return to Andree Jeglertz’s line-up for the first time since March with their fourth to put their 400th competitive match as a professional side to bed. Three-time FA Cup champions City were appearing in their fifth final, and their first since losing to Chelsea in extra time four years ago. Read more: Thousands of Arsenal fans line streets of north London for victory parade to mark first Premier League title since 2004 Read more: Manchester City win FA Cup for eighth time after beating Chelsea 1-0 in final

Manchester City's Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema (L) celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal. Picture: Getty