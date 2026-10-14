Michael Mullins, 56, was struck by a car as he cycled home from Stretford Grammar School in Altrincham where he'd worked as headteacher for 17 years

Michael Mullins had been Headteacher at Stretford Grammar School for 17 years . Picture: Stretford Grammar School

By Matilda Collard

A headteacher from Manchester was dragged to his death for over a mile after becoming trapped under a car on his journey home from work, a murder trial has heard.

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In April, Michael Mullins, 56, was struck as he cycled home from Stretford Grammar School in Altrincham where he'd worked as headteacher for 17 years. He was dragged to his death by the driver who the prosecution allege knew he was there. The court heard Simon Richardson, 35, is said to have driven through give way markers at a junction and collided into Mr Mullins in his Volvo XC90. Opening the case at Manchester Minshhull Street Crown Court, Phil Barnes KC told the jury that Richardson did not stop after his car collided with the left-side of Mr Mullins' bicycle, but rather “put his foot down and fled the scene”, hitting speeds above 60mph as he sped towards Cheshire, with Mullins lodged beneath the wheels. Read More: Motorists urged to belt up and switch off after AI-powered road safety trial captures 19,000 'frankly shocking' driving violations Read More: Two dead following collision between car and lorry

Michael Mullins was struck by a car as he cycled home from work. Picture: Press Association

Barnes cites a number of eyewitnesses to the event, who stopped to assist at the scene, but could not find the married father-of-two. He said: “The bike was obvious to the people who stopped to help. They could see it lying in the road. But what they could not find, despite searching the hedgerows and the fields, was the cyclist who had been riding it. “Michael Mullins was nowhere to be seen. Why? Because he was trapped beneath Simon Richardson’s car.” Prosecutors claim that Richardson continued to drive with the knowledge that Mullins was lodged beneath the wheels of his vehicle, badly injured but still alive. The prosecution stressed that Richardson would have undoubtedly known that he had hit Mullins, and that he was likely to be severely injured. Barnes continued: “He knew that what he was doing would kill Michael Mullins or at the very least cause him serious injury, and yet he drove on anyway.”

Michael Mullins had been the headteacher of Stretford Grammar School for 17 years. Picture: Stretford Grammar School

The jury were shown CCTV footage from a restaurant in Lymm, which showed the car passing by with Mullins visibly being dragged under the front left side. The jury were also shown footage of a steady, "consistent" trail of blood following the path of the Volvo. Later in the journey, Richardson pulled over on Wet Gate Lane, a quiet country road in outer Lymm, and attempted to dislodge Mullins from beneath his car, the court heard. Failing this, the defendant then allegedly drove on and was seen “veering sharply and deliberately from side to side” before mounting a grass verge.

Richardson pulled over on Wet Gate Lane, a quiet country road in outer Lymm, and attempted to dislodge Mullins from beneath his car. Picture: Google Maps

Barnes said: "The defendant got back in and drove on, absolutely certain - having now seen with his own eyes - that Michael Mullins was still stuck there, still alive, being ground away into the surface of the road." Mr Barnes said it was the Crown’s case that Richardson then drove over his victim at least once more before he was finally dislodged and left at the side of the road near Wet Gate Farm, before fleeing the scene. The jury heard Mullins was wearing an Apple Watch which was tracking his heart rate and movements as he cycled home. The jury was shown data from the watch, which suggested that Mullins' heart was still beating when the Volvo stopped on Wet Gate Lane, meaning he had remained alive for the entire mile that he was dragged beneath Richardson’s car.

Several witnesses to the collision followed the "trail of blood’ to find Mr Mullins laid out at the side of the road. The first man to reach Mullins found him to be “still breathing and barely alive”, according to Barnes, but had died by the time medics arrived at 6:50pm- 40 minutes after the initial collision. He said: “Michael Mullins was crushed to death beneath the wheels of this defendant’s car, and his death was made quicker by the fact that he had been dragged against the surface of the road by Simon Richardson for more than 2km.” Richardson was arrested the following day after he was said to have driven dangerously at speed in residential streets in Failsworth, Oldham, in a van as he was pursued by police, the court heard.