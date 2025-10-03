Yesterday was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year - a day of fasting, prayer and reflection. I was about to give a sermon to hundreds of people when the news came through.

In Manchester, our brothers and sisters - parents, grandparents, children - had been driven at and stabbed at a synagogue.

I know the rabbi of that synagogue, the heroic Rabbi Walker. We chatted at a wedding dinner not long ago.

One of the injured is someone my family knows personally. This isn’t a headline from another world. This is home: my home, my family's home, our community's home.

And yet, as shocking as it was, it was not surprising. Manchester joins a terrible list: 7/7. The Manchester Arena bombing. London Bridge. 9/11. October 7th in Israel. The pattern is clear. These are not random outbursts. They reveal something deeper: the West has become an easy target because it has lost its soul.

I don’t say that lightly, but as someone who grew up in the hollow.

My dad is a British, nominally Christian man - not really a believer. My mum is a secular Jew. I was raised without faith. As a teenager, football was my religion, and I was on the books at Reading and Swindon. Faith and heritage were largely irrelevant. But whilst I was at university, everything changed when I discovered my Jewish story.

I hung up my boots and, in time, became a rabbi. That journey taught me something huge: without faith, without tradition and without identity, people - and entire civilisations - drift into emptiness.

Only emptiness never lasts. Something always fills it.

Once, Britain knew what it was. The West knew what it stood for. We were rooted in faith, proud of tradition and confident in our values. Churches and synagogues were full. Families gathered in rituals that gave life meaning. Schools didn’t just teach facts; they taught values. People belonged to something greater than themselves.

Now religion is mocked as outdated, tradition dismissed as irrelevant. Families scattered and communities fractured. Young people are often told to “create their own identity” without being given any tools or roots.

But nature abhors a vacuum. And into the vacuum rush radical ideologies. Radical Islamists and extremists see our lack of conviction, our hollowed-out places of worship and our uncertainty about who we are. And they exploit it.

You can’t fight ideology with CCTV cameras. You can’t beat terrorism with extra guards at the door. Yes, we need those protections, but they deal with symptoms, not the cause.

If we don’t know who we are, how can we resist those who want to destroy us? Of course, we need to teach young people that hate and violence have no place in our society, but we must go further.

That’s why I left the comfort of a pulpit synagogue role. I realised that if we wait for the next generation to come to us, they might never come at all.

That’s why I launched The Abraham Effect in 2023: to bring Judaism into classrooms, lunch halls, and assemblies - places where faith is not the focus. I want young people to see that religion is not something to be embarrassed about, but something to be proud of. Something that roots you in history, values and meaning.

The real answer to radicalism isn’t barriers and guards. It’s belonging and belief. It’s giving people something to live for. As John Stuart Mill wrote in On Liberty:

“One person with a belief is equal to ninety-nine who have only interests.”

The West must rediscover belief. Not in a narrow, coercive sense, but in the broad sense of faith, family, community and pride. The things that once gave us strength.

If we fail, we remain vulnerable. Terrorists sense our hollowness and see the lack of conviction. That is what emboldens them.

But there is another way, and the Jewish story proves it. For millennia, we survived exile, persecution, pogroms and genocide. How? By holding fast to faith, values and community. We knew who we were, and that gave us resilience to endure, although the Jewish community in the West has also been weakened by assimilation, apathy and secularism. The same is true for the West. Without faith and identity, we will continue our terminal decline. With them, there is hope.

Manchester should be a wake-up call. The question is: are we listening?

Even in the darkest times, light can shine, but only if we have the courage to light the candle.

______________________

Rabbi Jonathan Hughes LLB is the CEO of The Abraham Effect, alongside his roles as Jewish Tutor for Eton College and Jewish Chaplaincy roles at Harrow School, Westminster School, and Marlborough College.